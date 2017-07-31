Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionOlenna Tyrell Has Some Thoughts About That Crazy Game of Thrones Twist
Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones
remembranceBlack Hawk Down Actor Sam Shepard Dies at 75
Playwright and actor Sam Shepard on a day of rehearsal for his play "Buried Child," which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1979, at a studio in New York.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralAll the Mature Bowling Ladies Channeled Beyoncé to Save Their Club
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Pasadena
Close-Up Of Ice Cream Sandwich
Processed with VSCOcam with c1 preset Cruz Shirtz / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm
Food & Drink

This Mysteriously Non-Melting Ice Cream Sandwich Is Really Freaking People Out

Raisa Bruner
11:51 AM ET

Ice cream — and its associated treat, the ice cream sandwich — is one of life's small joys during the heat of summer. But for one Australian woman, an experience with a mysteriously non-melting ice cream sandwich has left her scratching her head about the curious chemical content of the dessert.

While most of us are accustomed to speed-eating ice cream during warm weather before it dissolves into a sweet soup, Mary Salter and her grandson had the opposite experience: the ice cream sandwich she purchased from Australian supermarket brand Coles has not melted, even after being left outside in temperatures of nearly 80 degrees for over four days.

In a Facebook post to the Coles page, Salter expressed her incredulity.

"Can you PLEASE tell me just what is in your Coles ice cream sandwiches?" she asked the brand. She explained that her grandson tossed one half of a sandwich onto the ground outside over the weekend, but even four days later, it's been untouched by any animals, insects, or even the warm weather elements. "There the two pieces sit — now I am a little concerned just WHAT is in this 'treat,'" she continued.

This is not the first case in which consumers have noticed ice cream behaving oddly; in 2014, Walmart customers had a similar ice cream sandwich experience. A Coles spokesperson explained the phenomenon to Australian news as pretty regular, however. “Our ice cream sandwiches make use of very simple, commonly-used food techniques that help slow the melting process, and allows you to consume it without it falling apart in your hands," they said. "This technique includes adding thickener to the cream, creating a honeycomb-like structure which helps to slow the melting process. When the product starts to melt and liquid evaporates, you are left with what appears as foam.”

Hey Coles - can you PLEASE tell me just what is in your Coles Icecream Sandwiches I am intrigued as on Friday at about...

Posted by Mary Salter on Sunday, July 30, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME