World
Search
Sign In
SmartphonesAnother Clue About Apple's Next iPhone May Have Just Dropped
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
Video GamesAMD's RX Vega PC Gaming Graphics Lineup Is Late But Mighty
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Detroit and 'The Fire This Time'
Aug. 4, 1967
FRANCE-RELIGION-ATTACK
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a speech following a church service marking the first anniversary of the killing the French Catholic priest Jacques Hamel by two jihadists, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, in Normandy, northern France on July 26, 2017.  DAMIEN MEYER—AFP/Getty Images
France

WikiLeaks Posts Leaked Emails From Emmanuel Macron's Presidential Campaign

Associated Press
9:41 AM ET

(PARIS) — WikiLeaks says it's taking the roughly 20,000 emails allegedly stolen from French President Emmanuel Macron's campaign and publishing them to its website in a searchable form.

The emails caused a stir when they were initially published just two days before France's May 7 presidential runoff, which pitted Macron against French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

But unlike the leaks that rattled the 2016 American presidential race, the French email leak had little if any impact. Macron still handily beat Le Pen. The messages have since been picked over by the French press, although WikiLeaks' move may draw new attention to them.

The head of France's cybersecurity agency ANSSI said in June there was no evidence tying the hacking of the Macron campaign emails to any particular actor, saying "it could be anyone."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME