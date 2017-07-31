Ideas
Search
Sign In
PollingEven President Trump's Favorite Poll Shows a Record Low Approval
Trump Remarks on Obamacare
PodcastOn TIME's Podcast 'Countdown:' The Flight that Nearly Took Neil Armstrong's Life
TIME Magazine default image
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsWhat the White House Staffing Changes Mean
Capitol
Woman eating fruit salad and using digital tablet
Hero Images—Getty Images/Hero Images
Five Best Ideas

Baby Boomers Aren’t Ready to Get Old

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Baby Boomers aren’t ready to get old. Caring for them will alter the meaning of work and free time.

By Jennifer Oldham in Pacific Standard

2. If graduates accept unpaid internships, they’ll earn less later.

By Jamie Doward in the Guardian

3. South Korean women will soon outlive us all. What’s their secret?

By Charlotte Edmund at the World Economic Forum

4. More high schools are acting like startups. Here’s why.

By Daniel Malloy in Ozy

5. This virtual reality training can help surgeons save the lives of infants.

By Dean Takahashi in VentureBeat

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME