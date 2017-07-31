TelevisionOlenna Tyrell Has Some Thoughts About That Crazy Game of Thrones Twist
Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones
remembranceBlack Hawk Down Actor Sam Shepard Dies at 75
Playwright and actor Sam Shepard on a day of rehearsal for his play "Buried Child," which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1979, at a studio in New York.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralAll the Mature Bowling Ladies Channeled Beyoncé to Save Their Club
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Pasadena
Television

These Are the Best Memes From the Funniest Game of Thrones Episode Yet

Ashley Hoffman
10:57 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Sunday night's Game of Thrones was oddly funny despite the serious matters at hand, and as always it was a flashpoint for all the Westerosi-themed humor.

In "The Queen's Justice," a lot of real stuff went down. Bran Stark reunited with his sister Sansa in Winterfell, Olenna Tyrell dropped a knowledge bomb right before she voluntarily sipped on some poisonous wine, and of course, Jon Snow had a shaky meeting with Daenerys Targaryen about how everyone's going down because the dead people are coming. But through it all, there were some deliciously funny moments, from Samwell Tar's explanation for Jorah's miraculous cure to Ser Davos's Jon Snow intro.

The internet threw a party for every notable moment in the episode. See below for the very best memes.

Dany asking Jon to bend the knee:

The Onion Knight has nothing if not impeccable comedic timing:

Dany saying something that's 100% false even though she doesn't realize it:

Perpetuity is a big word:

General freakout over Jon and Dany in the same room:

Dany's reluctance to believe Jon Snow about that whole army of the undead thing:

Cersei Lannister v. Ellaria Sand:

Cersei basically turning into a loan shark:

Lots of feels about that Stark reunion:

But even more so, the anticipation of that Bran-Jon convo:

Theon trying to justify his failure to act:

Sansa in like a boss mode:

Jorah is totally fine now!

More importantly, he got a brand new shirt!

But how did this miracle happen? Just like setting up IKEA furniture of course:

The Dowager Countess of Game of Thrones, Olenna had the last word as usual:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME