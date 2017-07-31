These Are the Best Memes From the Funniest Game of Thrones Episode Yet

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Sunday night's Game of Thrones was oddly funny despite the serious matters at hand , and as always it was a flashpoint for all the Westerosi-themed humor .

In "The Queen's Justice," a lot of real stuff went down. Bran Stark reunited with his sister Sansa in Winterfell, Olenna Tyrell dropped a knowledge bomb right before she voluntarily sipped on some poisonous wine, and of course, Jon Snow had a shaky meeting with Daenerys Targaryen about how everyone's going down because the dead people are coming. But through it all, there were some deliciously funny moments, from Samwell Tar's explanation for Jorah's miraculous cure to Ser Davos's Jon Snow intro.

The internet threw a party for every notable moment in the episode. See below for the very best memes .

Dany asking Jon to bend the knee:

She outchea listing ALL her credentials. Ma'am, this ain't LinkedIN. Relax, Dany! #GameofThrones - Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) July 31, 2017

Daenerys: I have 3 dragons

Jon Snow:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IrdFjCgrxB - Fly Mob Kof (@KofieYeboah) July 31, 2017

daenerys: have you not come to bend the knee?

jon snow: i have not

daenerys: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JCUMLTtMwA - râf 🇿🇼 (@commienegro) July 31, 2017

The Onion Knight has nothing if not impeccable comedic timing:

Been watching #GameOfThrones for 7 years now. I've never laughed so hard at any scene of this show as I did at this one. pic.twitter.com/4mlxesxjKm - SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) July 31, 2017

Dany saying something that's 100% false even though she doesn't realize it:

#ThronesYall Dramatic irony: when the audience knows something the characters don't. Dany: I am the last Targaryen; Audience: pic.twitter.com/QpQEz2ySkC - lechole (@lechole) July 31, 2017

Perpetuity is a big word:

Perpetuity, the fragrance from Calvin Klein - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 31, 2017

General freakout over Jon and Dany in the same room:

Dany's reluctance to believe Jon Snow about that whole army of the undead thing:

Daenerys: I have 3 dragons



Jon Snows: That's cool......



we all gonna die tho if we don't work together sooooo#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DoD7TH8dNg - Fly Mob Kof (@KofieYeboah) July 31, 2017

Cersei Lannister v. Ellaria Sand:

She is dehydrated as hell from being held prisoner and STILL spit on Cersei. A champion. #ThronesYall #NoConfederate - Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) July 31, 2017

When Cersei rolled up on the Elleria in that cell. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pQSP64ewI5 - Thee Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) July 31, 2017

Cersei basically turning into a loan shark:

Cersei can stop her enemies but can she stop Fannie Mae? - Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) July 31, 2017

Lots of feels about that Stark reunion:

bran sansa and arya reunion next episode do yall hear me crying #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4Rix3Ill1l - GoT Things (@GoTthings_) July 31, 2017

BRAN AND SANSA REUNITED AND ARYA IS ON HER WAY, TOO. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/RtTXIi2vqs - Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 31, 2017

But even more so, the anticipation of that Bran-Jon convo:

Sansa: I wish Jon were here.

Bran: Yes, I have to talk to him.

US: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mZxAWa4ACU - Lizzie (@lizziethat) July 31, 2017

Bran: 'Yes, I wish Jon were here. I need to speak with him.'



Me: (knowing Bran got all the tea.) #GameOfThones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/hOxlVvzdxK - daddy of dragons. 🐲 (@SilkSmooth) July 31, 2017

Theon trying to justify his failure to act:

'I couldn't save her. I tried' uhm Theon?! I remember this a little bit different #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tX1FXHaYyg - Anna (@AnnaLena______) July 31, 2017

Sansa in like a boss mode:

Jorah is totally fine now!

Sam really cured this Jorah. SAM THE GREATEST MAESTER OF ALL TIME! #GameOfThrones - Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) July 31, 2017

More importantly, he got a brand new shirt!

Jorah's Yellow Shirt the real MVP. Season 1 - Season 7. But all shirts must die. #GameOfThrones - Saleena Rani (@Seen_Been) July 31, 2017

Jorah, please burn that shirt. You have had it since like day 1 and it is disgusting as hell. #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/uvzoz0ffQZ - Jack Sinclair (@jacktweetslife) July 31, 2017

But how did this miracle happen? Just like setting up IKEA furniture of course:

'I read the books and followed the instructions.' -- Samwell Tarly #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/htFYVPWgji - Scott Rushing (@theScottRushing) July 31, 2017

I read the book and followed the instructions (!!!!!!!!!!). #SamwellTarley #GameofThrones - Sinny Madeline (@sinnymadeline) July 31, 2017

Man, if only life was as easy as 'I read the book and I followed the instructions'. #GameofThrones - Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) July 31, 2017

Sam: I read the book and followed the instructions.

Every teacher ever:



#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gjYnLjAhc6 - Z🦄 (@UnicornInZWild) July 31, 2017

'I read the books and followed the instructions'. Thank gawd a scene with Sam that isn't disgusting. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ef9asKfybW - Teddy Noxid (@Thunda_munk) July 31, 2017

I just have to say that Sam is a badass for following instructions.#GameofThrones #HBO #GoTS7 #ThronesYall - Steph Navarra (@stephnavarra) July 31, 2017

I want a t-shirt that says 'I read the book and followed the instructions.' #GameOfThrones #GoT - Tim Fredrick (@tim_fredrick) July 31, 2017

The Dowager Countess of Game of Thrones , Olenna had the last word as usual:

Actual footage of Olenna Tyrell admitting that she was the one who killed Joffrey: #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/z4JoqH0rbp - Michael (@MDim15) July 31, 2017

Lady Olenna is the goat, full stop. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/PAkipPSzND - Jalon Deon Britton (@JustDuin_ItBIG) July 31, 2017

Me when Olenna said 'I want her to know it was me.' #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VLojYdZw64 - . (@z_thagod) July 31, 2017