Pregnant Doctor Delivers Baby Minutes Before Her Own Contractions Start

Rachel Lewis
8:27 AM ET

A doctor in Kentucky delivered a baby while covering for her hospital's on-call obstetrician – and then promptly give birth herself.

Amanda Hess, an OBGYN at the Frankfort Regional Hospital, told WKYT that the on-call doctor was on his way back to the hospital, so there was no time to spare when the patient, Leah Halliday Johnson, was dilated.

“I had actually taken a call the day before, so I thought really that I was working up to the last minute. But this was literally 'til the last second,” Dr. Hess told LEX 18.

She added that her own contractions started just minutes after taking the call.

“I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her," Hess told WKYT. "She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer."

Dr. Hess later went on to give birth to a healthy baby girl, reports WKYT.

