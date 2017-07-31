Politics
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie attends the game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on July 18, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mike Stobe—Getty Images Mike Stobe—Getty Images
New Jersey

Chris Christie Gets Up In Cubs Fan's Face at Brewers Game

Maya Rhodan
7:55 AM ET

A video shared on Twitter shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confronting a Chicago Cubs fan who reported jeered the politician at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game.

The Governor is seen getting in the Cubs fan's face while holding an order of nachos on the stairs at Milwaukee's Miller Park. "You're a big shot," Christie can be heard telling the fan as he walks away.

WISN reporter Ben Hutchinson recorded the video and identified the fan as Ben Joseph.

Joseph told WISN that he told Christie he "sucked" while the Governor was walking up the stairs at the park. When Christie was on his way back down, Joseph says, he called him a "hypocrite" because it "needed to be said."

Apparently the Governor didn't think so, because that's when he turned around to confront Joseph. The fan says Christie asked him, "why don't you have another beer?" and called him a "tough guy."

Christie and Joseph were at Miller Park for the Brewers-Cubs game; Christie's son Andrew works for the Milwaukee team, according to the Associated Press.

The Milwaukee incident was not the first time Christie — the most unpopular governor in any state in 20 years — faced angry fans at a baseball game. Earlier in July, the governor was booed at a New York Mets game after he caught a foul ball.

