Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ChildbirthPregnant Doctor Delivers Baby Minutes Before Her Own Contractions Start
Pregnant woman in hospital gown
New JerseyChris Christie Gets Up In Cubs Fan's Face at Brewers Game
St Louis Cardinals v New York Mets
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AustraliaAustralian Police Carry Out Raids Across Sydney After Foiling Aircraft Attack
AUSTRALIA-ATTACKS-CRIME-AVIATION
GERMANY-CABLE-CAR-COLOGNE
A father and his child are abseiled from a gondola over the Rhine in Cologne, on July 30, 2017. Marcel Kusch - AFP / Getty Images
Germany

Dozens Saved in Dramatic Rescue Effort As Cable Cars Dangle Over River

Rachel Lewis
8:00 AM ET

Dozens of people had to be rescued from cable cars left dangling 40 meters above the river Rhine in Cologne, Germany, after one of the wheels came off a guiding line and the cars crashed into a supporting post.

65 passengers had to be brought down from more than 30 cable cars that were in operation at the time, CNN reported.

"Emergency services were sent to the scene and soon after arriving were able to ascertain that one of the cable cars on the left side Rhine pylon had come off the cable with its front wheels," Christian Heinrich, Cologne's Fire Department Spokesman, told CNN.

German media reported that the emergency services practised for a rescue operation just one week ago, according to the Guardian, which also reported that a pregnant woman and a man were slightly injured in the rescue mission.

Dramatic photographs taken at the scene show rescued families dangling from ropes while rescue teams work in the carriages above them.

GERMANY-CABLE-CAR-COLOGNE father and his child are abseiled from a gondola over the Rhine in Cologne. Rainer Jensen - AFP / Getty Images.  A  
GERMANY-CABLE-CAR-COLOGNE A father and his child are abseiled from a gondola over the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, on July 30, 2017. Martin Oversohl -AFP / Getty Images Martin Oversohl -AFP / Getty Images 
GERMANY-CABLE-CAR-COLOGNEA gondola of the Cologne cable car, which crosses the Rhine, wedged itself on a ropeway support over the Rhine in Cologne.  Marcel Kusch—AFP / Getty Images.  

Cologne's mayor, Henriette Reker, tweeted to say: "I thank our fire service and the many emergency service workers from around the region. I'm confident that the task will be completed before dark."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME