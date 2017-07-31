World
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies before a Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill
Australia

Australian Police Carry Out Raids Across Sydney After Foiling Aircraft Attack

Kevin Lui
5:51 AM ET

Australian authorities have raided at least five locations across Sydney Monday after police foiled an attempted attack on a passenger jet, arresting four people suspected of planning to carry out a complex terror plot involving homemade devices.

Officers in protective gear were seen rummaging through bags of garbage and bringing items out of at least one location, CNN reports.

According to Australia's ABC News, police found objects and materials that could be used to make a bomb during a house raid in the suburb of Surry Hills.

Searches also reportedly took place in Wiley Park, Lakemba and Punchbowl.

Four men were arrested Sunday following law enforcement raids Saturday that, according to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, were intended to "disrupt and prevent" planned terror attacks.

According to ABC, police have expressed confidence that all members involved in the terror scheme have already been apprehended and are currently in custody.

[CNN, ABC]

