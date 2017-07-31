The mayor of a southern Philippine city has become the third such official in less than a year to die in a shoot-out with police after being accused of having links to the illegal drug trade by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police reportedly shot Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife, his brother, and several others in a series of coordinated pre-dawn raids on properties including the mayor's residence Sunday, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reports. Authorities said 11 other people died in the raid, including Parojinog's wife, according to the BBC.

According to local authorities, officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant to Parojinog when they were "met with a volley of fire" from security guards at his compound. They said they recovered a cachet of rifles, cash and illegal drugs inside.

"The Parojinogs, if you would recall, are included in President Duterte's list of people involved in the illegal drug trade," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said. The mayor's daughter Nova Echaves — who is also the vice mayor of Ozamiz City — was flown to Manila under police escort Monday.

The Parojinog family has repeatedly denied involvement in the drug trade, according to the Inquirer . A spokesman for the family disputed the police version of events Sunday and claimed the mayor's security team did not fire a shot.

Earlier in July a team of 19 police officers that participated in the killing of another mayor, Rolando Espinosa, inside a jail cell last November were returned to duty . Their reinstatement came at the behest of Duterte and despite the country's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) declaring the killing a "rubout" that could be part of a much larger conspiracy.

