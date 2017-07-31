U.S.
los angeles

A Van Plowed Into a Group of People on a Los Angeles Sidewalk, Injuring Six

Associated Press
Jul 30, 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring six people.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Stewart said four people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately known. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.

