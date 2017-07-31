Science
Search
Sign In
Pop Culture10 of the Most Heartwarming Harry Potter Moments of All Time
From left to right: EMMA WATSON (Hermione Granger), DANIEL RADCLIFFE (Harry Potter) and RUPERT GRINT (Ron Weasley) in Warner Bros. Pictures' family adventure film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
PollingEven President Trump's Favorite Poll Shows a Record Low Approval
Trump Remarks on Obamacare
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsWhat the White House Staffing Changes Mean
Capitol
Neil Armstrong Aboard the Eagle, 1969
A portrait of Neil Armstrong aboard the Lunar Module Eagle on the lunar surface just after the first moon walk. NASA—Corbis via Getty Images
Podcast

On TIME's Podcast 'Countdown:' The Flight that Nearly Took Neil Armstrong's Life

Jeffrey Kluger
12:48 PM ET

Live with history long enough and it starts to seem immutable. In 2019, a full 50 years will have elapsed since Neil Armstrong became the first man on the moon; the near-half-century that has gone by since that transformative July night in 1969 has made it nearly impossible to conceive of anyone else in Armstrong's role. Imagining Pete Conrad or John Young as first men on the moon (instead of the third and ninth, respectively) seems as odd as imagining James Madison as the first President.

But the fact is, in the mid-1960s, when NASA was flying the two-man Gemini spacecraft that preceded the three-man Apollo, Conrad and Young and more than a dozen other men had just as good a chance as Armstrong of getting the prime seat on the prime mission. Armstrong even had a worse chance than the rest of them—or at least he did on March 16, 1965, when he and his co-pilot Dave Scott took off aboard Gemini 8, both men's rookie ride into space.

Gemini 8 was supposed to be a three day mission that would include a rendezvous and docking with an unmanned spacecraft, and a pair of spacewalks by Scott. Instead it was all over in less than 11 hours, and the most memorable thing the two men accomplished was the simple business of staying alive.

That flight, only four years into America's now-long history of flying human beings in space, was the the first time NASA came close—horribly close—to losing a crew during a mission. The near-miss was owed to a very simple mechanical breakdown that almost pushed both the Gemini spacecraft and the astronauts themselves beyond the point that either could survive.

The fact that they did survive was due to the quick thinking and nimble piloting of Armstrong and Scott, and to the men at the consoles in Mission Control, who knew enough to offer whatever guidance they could during the unfolding crisis and then stand back and let the pilots work. That was enough—enough so that four years later Armstrong would indeed walk on the moon and, two years after that, so would Scott.

Episode Two of the TIME podcast Countdown tells the story of Armstrong's and Scott's harrowing day, and of what it took for them to get out of it with their lives.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME