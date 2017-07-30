U.S.
Search
Sign In
movies'Dunkirk' Survives 'The Emoji Movie' to Stay Number 1 at Box Office
dunkirk-christopher-nolan-2
SpainThousands Evacuate Barcelona's Tomorrowland Festival As Fire Erupts on Stage
Smoke is seen rising from flames engulfing the stage after a fire broke out at Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival in Barcelona
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MilitaryU.S. Flies Bombers and Tests Missile Defense After North Korea ICBM Launch
South Korea Reacts North's Another Missile Launch
cars in a row on a parking lot
cars in a row on a parking lot antpkr—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arizona

2 Infants Die in Arizona After Being Left in Hot Cars

Aric Jenkins
3:03 PM ET

Two infants have died in Phoenix on consecutive days after being left in hot vehicles for hours.

Josiah Riggins, 1, was found unresponsive in a car outside of a church Saturday afternoon. That came just one day after 7-month-old Zane Endress also died after after being left in a car, the Arizona Republic reports.

Both infants were said to be in the care of family members at the time of the respective incidents, Phoenix police said, according to the paper. Josiah was in the possession of his father, who "forgot the baby was in the car," according to an initial investigation, said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department. Zane was with his grandparents prior to his death.

Related

Congress Russia Sanctions
ArizonaJohn McCain Returns to Arizona to Begin Chemotherapy
Arizona
John McCain Returns to Arizona to Begin Chemotherapy

No arrests have been made in either case so far, but investigations are still ongoing. "Everyone is cooperative," Fortune said. "It's the death of a child. It's a tragedy."

Temperatures in Phoenix can frequently surpass 100 degrees during the summer. At 100 degrees outside, the interior temperature of a car reach 138 degrees within five minutes, according to ABC 15 Arizona, putting people — especially young children — at serious medical risk.

The city made headlines last month when dozens of flights out of local airports were cancelled after temperatures reached nearly 120 degrees.

Fortune reminded parents to check the back seats of their cars for children.

"We hear that parents are saying they forgot their babies in their vehicles," she said, according to the Republic. "Take some time, again, to look inside your vehicle . . . to just avoid these tragedies."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME