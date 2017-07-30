Christopher Nolan's World War II thriller Dunkirk maintained its grip on the top spot of the box office this weekend despite a challenge from The Emoji Movie, a film on the opposite side of the cinematic spectrum.

The two movies were close in the early stages of the weekend, but Dunkirk definitively pulled ahead early Sunday with a haul of $28.1 million by that morning, according to Deadline. The Emoji Movie raked in $25.6 million in its opening weekend.

Despite its family-friendly appeal, The Emoji Movie holds a score of just 8% on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical reception might have impacted its box office performance. Dunkirk , meanwhile, holds an impressive 93% rating since following its release on July 21.

Another opener, Atomic Blonde , pulled in $18.6 million by Sunday morning, a decent showing for the Charlize Theron-starring spy mystery. Raunchy comedy Girls Trip continued to impress with another $20 million in its second weekend, bringing its total up to $65.5 million.

Next weekend will see the nationwide release of Kathryn Bigelow's historical drama, Detroit , which features Star Wars ' John Boyega as well as John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie. It will compete with Stephen King adaption The Dark Tower , starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.