'Dunkirk' Survives 'The Emoji Movie' to Stay Number 1 at Box Office

Aric Jenkins
1:03 PM ET

Christopher Nolan's World War II thriller Dunkirk maintained its grip on the top spot of the box office this weekend despite a challenge from The Emoji Movie, a film on the opposite side of the cinematic spectrum.

The two movies were close in the early stages of the weekend, but Dunkirk definitively pulled ahead early Sunday with a haul of $28.1 million by that morning, according to Deadline. The Emoji Movie raked in $25.6 million in its opening weekend.

Despite its family-friendly appeal, The Emoji Movie holds a score of just 8% on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical reception might have impacted its box office performance. Dunkirk, meanwhile, holds an impressive 93% rating since following its release on July 21.

Another opener, Atomic Blonde, pulled in $18.6 million by Sunday morning, a decent showing for the Charlize Theron-starring spy mystery. Raunchy comedy Girls Trip continued to impress with another $20 million in its second weekend, bringing its total up to $65.5 million.

Next weekend will see the nationwide release of Kathryn Bigelow's historical drama, Detroit, which features Star Wars' John Boyega as well as John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie. It will compete with Stephen King adaption The Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

