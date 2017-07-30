U.S.
Search
Sign In
MilitaryU.S. Flies Bombers and Tests Missile Defense After North Korea ICBM Launch
South Korea Reacts North's Another Missile Launch
Rick and MortyMcDonald's Opened a 'Time Portal' to 1998 to Bring Back Szechuan Sauce
rick and morty
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TerrorAustralia Arrests 4 Men Plotting to Bring Down An Airplane
Qantas Airlines Grounds Its Entire Fleet In Industrial Dispute
replica
A lunar module replica at Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Police say the rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the museum. Armstrong Air and Space Museum/Wapakoneta police department/AP
Crime

Somebody Stole Neil Armstrong's Solid Gold Lunar Module Replica

Alana Abramson
10:32 AM ET

A solid gold replica of a NASA lunar module has been stolen from an Ohio museum honoring American astronaut Neil Armstrong, police say.

The police department in Wapakoneta, Ohio — Armstrong's hometown and the location of the Armstrong Air and Space Museum — said in a Facebook post that it was told Friday the artifact had been stolen from the property.

The replica was made by Cartier in Paris, the police said, and given to Armstrong as a gift after the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. Only three such replicas exist: Cartier made one for Armstrong and two more for Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, the other two Apollo 11 astronauts. Armstrong, the first human to walk on the surface of the moon, passed away in 2012.

"The value of such an item cannot be determined," the police said in a statement. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the item.

The museum was closed Saturday, according to its Facebook page. It will re-open Sunday afternoon.

"The truth is that you can't steal from a museum. Museum's don't "own" artifacts. We are simply vessels of the public trust,' the Museum wrote on its Facebook page. "Theft from a museum is a theft from all of us."

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1144371802373252&id=725622867581483

Posted by Wapakoneta Police Department on Saturday, July 29, 2017
Posted by Wapakoneta Police Department on Saturday, July 29, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME