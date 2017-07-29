Newborn Twins and Daughter Orphaned After Mother Dies the Same Day as Their Father’s Funeral

A West Palm Beach woman died Wednesday, the same day as her boyfriend's funeral, leaving their newborn twins orphaned.

Her boyfriend, Jevaughn Suckoo, was found shot and killed in their West Palm Beach apartment complex on July 11. Stephanie Caceres gave birth to their twins three days later.

She also took to Facebook to post about the loss of her boyfriend the day after giving birth, according to the Palm Beach Post.

"I just don’t understand how someone can have the heart to leave three kids without a father especially two that never got the chance to even meet him," she posted. "They didn’t deserve this! I’m trying I really am to stay strong but this has to be the toughest battle I’ve ever had to fight.”

Wednesday, the same day as Suckoo's funeral, she died.

Her family said Caceres suffered complications from an infection that resulted from her C-section, the Post reported.

The couple's family is now focused on the twins' and the couple's 2-year-old daughter's futures.

"We’re just trying to figure out how to move forward from here," Suckoo’s aunt, Joni Saunders said.

Authorities are still looking for any information regarding Suckoo's fatal shooting .