World
Search
Sign In
celebritiesKathy Griffin Says She Is No Longer Under Federal Investigation
Kathy Griffin And Her Attorney Lisa Bloom Hold Press Conference
North CarolinaGenerators Arrive as 10,000 Tourists Evacuate North Carolina Islands
Islands Power Outage
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldPakistan Names Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Interim Prime Minister
PAKISTAN-CORRUPTION-PANAMA-SHARIF-POLITICS
Iran US
This image from July 25, 2017 shows an Iranian vessel making a close approach to a U.S. coastal patrol ship USS Thunderbolt, right. The U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots near the Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf. U.S. Navy/AP
U.S.

U.S. Navy Says Warning Shot Fired Near Iranian Vessels 'Safe and Professional'

Associated Press
2:59 PM ET

(TEHRAN, Iran) — The U.S. Navy has responded to a report by Iran's official news agency that a U.S. aircraft carrier fired a warning shot during an "unprofessional" confrontation with Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf on Friday.

The Navy describes the encounter "as safe and professional."

The Bahrain-based 5th Fleet says one of its helicopters was on a routine patrol in international airspace when it saw several Iranian vessels approaching American ships "at a high rate of speed." The Navy says the helicopter tried to establish communications but received no response, so it sent out flares, prompting the Iranian boats to halt their approach.

Related

Jiboia - (Boa constrictor)
Bizarre'Please Hurry, He's Biting My Nose.' Woman Calls 911 as Boa Constrictor Wraps Around Her Neck
Bizarre
'Please Hurry, He's Biting My Nose.' Woman Calls 911 as Boa Constrictor Wraps Around Her Neck

Navy spokesman Lt. Ian M. McConnaughey says that after communications were established, the U.S. saw the Iranians conduct a "gun exercise" that involved weapons being fired into the water away from American ships.

The incident comes after a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots Tuesday near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME