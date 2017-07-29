Kathy Griffin Says She Is No Longer Under Federal Investigation for Donald Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. Griffin is holding the press conference after a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump and to address alleged bullying by the Trump family. Frederick M. Brown—Getty

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted on Twitter Friday that she is no longer under investigation for posting a photo of herself holding a bloody fake head resembling President Donald Trump.

"TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally," Griffin tweeted.

In June, Griffin's lawyer confirmed that her client was being investigated by the Secret Service and was interviewed by the agency, The Hill reported.

Griffin was also fired from her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper.

In a press conference at the time, Griffin apologized and said that the President "broke" her.

"I don't think I'm going to have a career after this," she said. "I've got to be honest, [Trump] broke me."

Trump had criticized the photo on Twitter saying, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"