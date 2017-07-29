U.S.
Search
Sign In
WorldPakistan Names Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Interim Prime Minister
PAKISTAN-CORRUPTION-PANAMA-SHARIF-POLITICS
russiaMan Believed to Be Notorious Russian Hacker Awaiting Extradition to U.S.
Russia Hackers
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimePrisoner Abducts and Kills Assistant Warden's Teen Stepdaughter After Escape
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
message-in-a-bottle
Credit: Getty Images / Paul Barton Credit: Getty Images / Paul Barton
england

Man Seeking Soulmate Threw 2,000 Messages in Bottles Into the Sea

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:01 PM ET

A widower began casting messages in bottles seeking a soulmate after his wife died of cancer. What he didn't expect was to be criticized for littering.

Craig Sullivan, inspired by the Police song "Message in a Bottle," threw 2,000 bottles into the sea along the British coastline, the Telegraph reported. The romantic act hit a bump after beachgoers came across the bottles along Rhossili Bay, near Swansea.

"I went for a beach walk and we came across about 30 glass bottles with lids. They had lots of messages inside about finding love. It may be romantic, but what is it doing to the environment?" H elen Gill, who saw the bottles on at the beach, told the Telegraph.

Gill ended up writing her own message to Sullivan asking him to stop sending out his messages in bottles, according to the report.

"I would ask you to think of another more environmentally friendly way of carrying on with your campaign," Gill wrote. "When visiting our beaches you should leave only footprints."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME