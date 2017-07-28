Morning Must ReadsObamacare Survives
politicsThe Progressive Grassroots Just Proved Its Power
Planned Parenthood And NOW Rally On Capitol Hill Against GOP Health Plan
ObamacareHealthcare Repeal Failed. Here's What's Next for the Senate
Senators Debate Health Care Bill On Capitol Hill
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Soul Train Weekend Concert
Recording artist R. Kelly perfoms onstage during the Soul Train Weekend Concert 2015 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 7, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Paras Griffin—BET/Getty Images
Music

R. Kelly Denies Sex Cult Allegations in New Video

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
3:29 PM ET

R. Kelly is returning to the stage despite allegations that he’s holding and harming women in a “cult,” which he calls “a bunch of crap” in a new message for his fans.

The R&B star recorded a video, which he posted on Twitter Thursday night, addressing the claims detailed in a recent BuzzFeed News article. “I just want to let all of my fans out there know that, despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show — and believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap,” he says.

According to parents interviewed for the BuzzFeed story, titled “R. Kelly Is Holding Women Against Their Will in a ‘Cult,’ Parents Told Police,” Kelly has been allegedly abusing their daughters and they reported these claims to authorities. Three of the singer-songwriter’s former assistants also called Kelly a “puppet master” who held one of them “against a tree and slapped her outside a Subway sandwich shop in spring 2013.”

Shortly after the report was published, Kelly’s lawyer released a statement denying the accusations. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” the statement read. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Kelly, currently on The After Party Tour, is scheduled to perform in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Friday night, followed by performances in Baltimore and White Plains, New York.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

