The Morning Brief: Vladimir Putin, North Korea and Chris Christie

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Vladimir Putin orders U.S. diplomats out of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said 755 American embassy and consulate workers must leave Russia by Sept. 1, in response to new U.S. sanctions against the country. The U.S. State Department said the order was a “regrettable and uncalled-for act,” according to the Associated Press.

North Korea says missile could strike entire U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he has an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could hit the entire continental U.S. The reclusive leader’s new threat came as North Korea test-fired another ICBM, escalating global tensions.

Chris Christie confronts Cubs fan at game

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was captured on camera confronting a Chicago Cubs fan at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game after the fan apparently heckled him. The governor, while holding nachos, called the fan a “big shot” and walked away.

Also:

Australian police have been carrying out raids across Sydney after foiling an aircraft attack .

A van plowed into a group of people on a sidewalk in Los Angeles , injuring at least eight .

A pregnant doctor delivered a baby minutes before giving birth herself .

On last night's Game of Thrones , Daenerys Targaryen made one crucial mistake when meeting Jon Snow .

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .