Politics
Search
Sign In
DrugsThe FDA Wants Cigarettes to Have Less Nicotine
Smokers To Pay More For Cigarettes As Tobacco Tax Increases
Bizarre'Please Hurry, He's Biting My Nose.' Woman Calls 911 as Boa Constrictor Wraps Around Her Neck
Jiboia - (Boa constrictor)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BizarreTraffic-Avoidant Man Who Swims to Work Every Day Is Your New Career Guru
Benjamin David, Munich's Isar Commuter
John Delaney
Joint Economic Committee member Sen. John Delaney, D-Md. listens as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 3, 2015.  Jacquelyn Martin—AP
White House

Congressman John Delaney Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

Brian Witte / AP
2:06 PM ET

(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland says he's running for president, instead of governor or re-election in 2018.

Delaney, a Democrat, announced his plans in a statement Friday.

The politically moderate banking entrepreneur is in his third term in Maryland's 6th Congressional District, which includes western Maryland and a large section of Montgomery County, the state's largest county.

The 54-year-old is worth roughly $90 million and is one of the House's wealthiest members. He spent about $2 million to help finance his first House race in 2012.

His consideration of a possible Maryland gubernatorial bid months ago quickly drew interest in his House seat. Several candidates already have expressed interest in running for the seat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME