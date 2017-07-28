World
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference after voting on Capitol in Washington, on July 25, 2017.
Hailstorm in Turkey's Istanbul
Iran Satellite Launch
This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, July 27, 2017, claims to show the launching of Simorgh satellite-carrying rocket in an undisclosed location, Iran. Iranian Defense Ministry—AP
Iran

U.S. Responds to Iran's Rocket Launch With New Ballistic Missiles Sanctions

Josh Lederman / AP
1:14 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The United States is slapping Iran with new ballistic missiles sanctions in response to its launch of a satellite-carrying rocket into space a day earlier.

The sanctions target six Iranian subsidiaries of the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group. The Treasury Department says that group is "central" to Iran's ballistic missiles program.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the sanctions illustrate deep U.S. concerns about Iran's missile testing and other actions. He says the U.S. will continue countering Iran's ballistic missile program including Thursday's "provocative space launch."

The U.S. has said that launch flouted a U.N. Security Council resolution because the technology is inherently designed to be able to carry a nuclear payload.

The sanctions come as the Trump administration continues debating its Iran policy and whether to scrap the 2015 nuclear deal.

