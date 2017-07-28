Brad Pitt and Frank Ocean have some competition in the bromance department from Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman. The two actors showed up to the Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament holding hands.

Theroux and Bateman, whose new series Ozark just launched on Netflix , were photographed gazing into each others eyes and holding hands for the cameras at the star-filled charity event. This isn’t the first time the two actors were spotted making goo-goo eyes at each other. Earlier this week, Theroux and his wife, Jennifer Aniston, came out to support Bateman while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as People reported. When they’re not on the red carpet, we’re guessing that these two spend every second of their free time together quoting lines from Arrested Development and Tropic Thunder and thinking up different endings for The Leftovers .

This isn’t Bateman’s first attempted bromance—a few years ago he was spotted making out with Dustin Hoffman .