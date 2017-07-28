It’s not Saturday Night Live , but Mario Cantone channeled the newly minted White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, on Comedy Central’s The President Show Thursday night — and he crushed it.

“I’d like to introduce you to my favorite new team member who I will eventually betray, Anthony Scaramucci,” Anthony Atamanuik said as President Donald Trump. Cantone then mocked Scaramucci’s unhindered tirade published in The New Yorker and his threats of firing White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“I’m gonna fire so many people,” Cantone’s The Mooch declared. “I don’t know who it’s gonna be, Reince, but I’m gonna get to the bottom of the leaks in the White House. Do you hear me, Reince? There’s an old Italian expression my mother used to use when somebody hurt her. She’d say, ‘Stick the umbrella up my a— but don’t open it.’”

A reporter called out Scaramucci in the sketch for changing his political stances after being pro-choice and pro-gun control. “Are you talking to me or him?” The Mooch responded, pointing to Trump. “Because we both did that,” Atamanuik’s POTUS chimed in.

Melissa McCarthy has been playing Sean Spicer, the now ex White House Press Secretary, on SNL to great effect, but Spicer’s departure from the gig raises questions about her future as the character. The sketch comedy series is currently on hiatus, so perhaps The President Show can fill the void.

Watch Cantone’s impersonation above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com