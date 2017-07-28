Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesSee Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman Flaunt Their Budding Summer Bromance
5th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose - Arrivals
politicsSenate Voted Against Health Care Repeal on Anniversary of Approving Medicare
Harry And Bess Truman And Lyndon And Lady Bird Johnson At Medicare Bill Signing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DrugsThe FDA Wants Cigarettes to Have Less Nicotine
Smokers To Pay More For Cigarettes As Tobacco Tax Increases
movies

Dunkirk Actor Says Christopher Nolan Banned Chairs and Water Bottles from Set

Melissa Locker
2:43 PM ET

British newspaper The Independent asked Dunkirk star Mark Rylance whether director Christopher Nolan had any idiosyncrasies and it turns out that Nolan kind of hates both chairs and water bottles.

“He does things like he doesn't like having chairs on set for actors or bottles of water, he's very particular,” Rylance told the paper. The director of the masterpiece reportedly banned the seemingly essential items from his set in order to keep his actors focused on the task of bringing the World War II drama to life, according to Dunkirk co-star Barry Keoghan. He explained Nolan’s thinking: “They’re distractions —the noise of [the bottles], they’re like toys almost, playing around with toys. [The lack of chairs, meanwhile] keeps you on your toes, literally.”

The actors didn’t seem to mind Nolan’s chair-banning ways, though. Rylance seemed to shrugging it off as just part of the glamour of acting and the cost of working with a very driven director: “He’s definitely into the craft of it, and serious,” said Rylance.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME