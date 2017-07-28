Marvel at This Hero Journalist Soldiering on as She's Pummeled By a Raging Hail Storm

A little hail didn't deter this hero journalist from getting her story about severe weather out from Istanbul, Turkey.

"I can barely stand up," the reporter says in a video shared by ABC news.

"Now a huge hailstorm is hitting Istanbul. I feel the pain of the hail on my body," she adds, visibly wincing in a windbreaker while hail stones smack her in the head.

The summer storm felled trees and caused flooding, and at least 3 people were hurt, according to the Associated Press .

The news anchor she shares the screen with, back at the studio, tells her to head for safety.

"Just give us pictures," he says.

But even after this, the dedicated journalist takes a seat outside in the apocalyptic weather.