World
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasMaybe Cars Aren’t Going Away After All
High Angle View Of Vehicles Moving On Roads
viralElderly Couple Couple Traveled 5 Million Miles to Hit Every Cracker Barrel in America Except One
Ray and Wilma Yoder have visited 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrels in the United States.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressPaul Ryan Is 'Disappointed and Frustrated' With Health Care Vote Failure
US-POLITICS-RYAN
Japan Defense Minister
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2017.  Koji Sasahara—AP
North Korea

North Korea Has Fired Another Ballistic Missile

Associated Press
Updated: 11:56 AM ET | Originally published: 11:46 AM ET

(TOKYO) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Friday night which landed in the ocean off Japan, Japanese officials said.

"I have received information that North Korea once again conducted a missile firing," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. "We will immediately analyze information and do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people."

Abe said he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 45 minutes and landed off the Japanese coast in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard issued safety warnings to aircraft and ships.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

"We are assessing and will have more information soon," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME