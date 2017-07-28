Politics
Congress

Paul Ryan Is 'Disappointed and Frustrated' With Health Care Vote Failure

Associated Press
11:24 AM ET

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's "disappointed and frustrated" by the failure of health care legislation in the Senate.

But Ryan says "we should not give up" after promising for years to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

At the same time, the speaker says in a statement Friday that overhauling the tax code is at the top of the House's list of priorities.

Ryan is pledging to pursue "historic tax reform" in the fall.

He issued his statement as the House prepared to leave Washington for its annual August recess.

The House passed legislation repealing and replacing "Obamacare" in May. But after a failed vote early Friday in the Senate, it's not clear GOP leaders will be able to resuscitate the efforts.

