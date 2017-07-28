The Nintendo Switch is already hitting home runs as a part-time portable Neo Geo simulator , and the gaming console just added another collectively strange but welcome batch of throwback games to its roster of retro-playables.

From coin-op arcade classics to a GameCube original, arcade collection Namco Museum is nothing if not a novel brew. You get no-brainers like Pac-Man , Galaga, and Dig Dug alongside something like Tank Force (an arcade multidirectional shooter previously exclusive to Japan). And then you get a full-fledged GameCube game developed by Nintendo EAD, the principal group that worked on franchises like Mario , Zelda, and Star Fox before merging with Nintendo SPD in 2015.

The scuttlebutt last year said Nintendo was working on bringing GameCube games to the Switch. That's still a totally unsubstantiated rumor, but with Pac Man Vs. , we can say someone's put paid to at least one.

Here's the full list of games:

Pac-Man

Galaga

Dig Dug

The Tower of Druaga

Sky Kid

Rolling Thunder

Galaga '88

Splatterhouse

Rolling Thunder 2

Tank Force

Pac-Man Vs.

Publisher Namco adds that all the games except Pac-Man Vs. support online rankings, and in a clever literal twist, you can shift the Switch to vertical orientation (in handheld mode) to simulate playing the games on an arcade cabinet.