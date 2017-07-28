Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesDunkirk Actor Says Christopher Nolan Banned Chairs and Water Bottles from Set
dunkirk-christopher-nolan-1
celebritiesSee Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman Flaunt Their Budding Summer Bromance
5th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsSenate Voted Against Health Care Repeal on Anniversary of Approving Medicare
Harry And Bess Truman And Lyndon And Lady Bird Johnson At Medicare Bill Signing
Benjamin David, Munich's Isar Commuter
Benjamin David swims in the Isar river. Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Bizarre

Traffic-Avoidant Man Who Swims to Work Every Day Is Your New Career Guru

Melissa Locker
2:19 PM ET

When Benjamin David commutes to work, he doesn’t drive or bike or take public transportation—he swims. David starts each morning by packing his suit, shoes, and laptop into waterproof bag, putting on a swimsuit or wetsuit and rubber sandals, and then jumping into the Isar River, reports the BBC.

He told the BBC that he was frustrated by the traffic surrounding his hometown of Munich, Germany and realized that it would be much faster for him to swim the 1.2 miles to work. “The traffic on the road next to the Isar is so wild that it is no fun,” he tells the BBC. “When I’m swimming, I am indeed quicker and also more relaxed.”

To get to work in style, David stores his work clothes and computer in a specially designed waterproof sack that also doubles as a flotation device. Having something to hold on to while he swims is helpful, because people frequently try to talk to him about his commute, while he is making his way down the river. “People look down from the bridges and laugh or ask what I’m doing,” he says, adding that the Isar was used as a waterway for 150 years and he’s just trying to bring it back.

When he reaches his destination, he emerges from the river, and, naturally, goes to order a cappuccino, because while he may swim to work, he still has to put in a full day at the office.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME