Five Best IdeasMaybe Cars Aren’t Going Away After All
High Angle View Of Vehicles Moving On Roads
North KoreaNorth Korea Has Fired Another Ballistic Missile
Japan Defense Minister
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralElderly Couple Couple Traveled 5 Million Miles to Hit Every Cracker Barrel in America Except One
Ray and Wilma Yoder have visited 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrels in the United States.
celebrities

George Clooney Hits Back at Paparazzi Who Photographed Twins

Kate Samuelson
11:16 AM ET

George Clooney has hit back at paparazzi who took photographs of him and his wife, Amal, holding their one-and-a-half-month-old twin babies in their home. The unauthorized photographs were published on the front cover of the French magazine Voici.

"Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," wrote the Money Monster star in a strongly-worded statement acquired by TIME, adding, "The safety of our children demands it."

Clooney added in the statement that the photographers scaled a fence, climbed a tree and "illegally" took photographs of newborns Ella and Alexander, who were inside his Lake Como estate at the time. The pair have not yet released any official photos of the twins, who were born on June 6.

The actor has fought against the paparazzi before.

During the lead up to his 2014 wedding to Amal, Clooney won privacy laws in order to keep photographers and other unwanted guests from his Italian mansion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME