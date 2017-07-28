World
Germany Supermarket Stabbing
An elderly woman is accompanied by a firefighter after a knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, 28 July 2017. German police say one person died after a man with a knife attacked several people. The attacker was arrested. Paul Weidenbaum—AP
Germany

Knife Attack at Supermarket in Germany Leaves 1 Dead

Associated Press
Updated: 11:06 AM ET | Originally published: 10:46 AM ET

(BERLIN) — German police say one person has died after a man with a knife attacked several people at a supermarket in Hamburg.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed customers before fleeing, police said. Witnesses followed him and alerted police, who arrested him near the scene.

Police said several people suffered stab wounds and one of the victims was fatally wounded.

They said on Twitter that they don't have information on the assailant's motive or on the exact number of victims.

Police said there was definitely only one attacker. They added that "initial reports about robbery as a possible motive so far have not been confirmed."

