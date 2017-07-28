Newsfeed
Ray and Wilma Yoder have visited 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrels in the United States.
Ray and Wilma Yoder smile outside Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, Tenn. on July 7, 2017. The couple has visited 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrels in the United States.  Xavier Smith—Lebanon Democrat
viral

Elderly Couple Couple Traveled 5 Million Miles to Hit Every Cracker Barrel in America Except One

Lena Grossman
11:32 AM ET

America just found itself a new heroic couple. Ray and Wilma Yoder, the 80-year-old Indiana-based couple, have made pilgrimages to 644 of 645 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States, accordingto Lebanon Democrat . That's equivalent to 99.8% of all Cracker Barrel stores.

This Cracker Barrel pilgrimage began 40 years ago as a dining preference for Ray, whose job sent him across the country delivering RVs. Ray told the Democrat, "It took the boredom out of being on the road. It has a down-home spirit, and everybody is friendly." Ray and Wilma's A-list Cracker Barrel status started garnering attention about 30 years ago, although their renown has especially picked up speed as of late. According to the Democrat, the Yoders even receive gift baskets from some locations.

Ray and Wilma have their own Cracker Barrel constitution, although they don't always share their secrets with employees. Ray, for instance, notices when a checkers board looks incorrect or if there are inconsistencies with other stores. Ray and Wilma have one main rule: "We always buy something– a cup of coffee, candy or something. We don't just pull into the parking lot and leave."

The Yoders have traveled over five million miles to various Cracker Barrel locations and have even visited eight locations in one day. The one elusive location is in Tualatin, Ore., which they reportedly might visit this year. "It’s the same good service and great people wherever you go," said Ray.

