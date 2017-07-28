Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Maybe Cars Aren’t Going Away After All

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Maybe cars aren’t going away after all.

By Matthew Walther in the Week

2. To keep future AIs from plotting smart attacks, we need an AI fight club.

By Will Knight in MIT Technology Review

3. Your emotions are connected to the bacteria in your gut.

By James MacDonald in JSTOR Daily

4. Preschools are vital. Can we make them work for all kids?

By Bruce Fuller at the Brookings Institution

5. How did biotechnology become a Hollywood supervillain?

By Damian Garde in STAT

