Politics
Search
Sign In
MalaysiaKim Jong Nam's Murder Trial Set For October as Lawyers Maintain the Suspects Are Innocent
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is charged for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, arrives at a Sepang court
Health CareRead the Senate’s ‘Skinny’ Obamacare Repeal Bill in Full
Senate GOP Seeks 'Skinny' Obamacare Repeal That Many Don't Back
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
JapanJapan's Defense Chief Quits Over an Alleged Cover-Up of Military Documents
Tomomi Inada
Congress

Three Republicans Just Derailed the Senate Health Care Bill

Alana Abramson,Jack Brewster
2:04 AM ET

Just days after John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, he flew in to Washington, D.C., from Arizona on the pretense that he would help save Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's health care bill. In the end, he helped derail it.

Just hours after Senate leadership had unveiled its "better health care bill," the measure failed 51-49, a stunning defeat for McConnell, who had been frantically trying to whip up the necessary votes for days.

Since this was passing under the budget's reconciliation process, Senate leadership only needed 50 votes. With 52 Senators in the conference, that means they could only afford two defections. They ended up with three: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and McCain.

Related

US-PEOPLE-SUMMIT-SANDERS-politics-progressives-gathering-demonst
CongressHere's What That Vote on Single-Payer Health Care Really Meant
Congress
Here's What That Vote on Single-Payer Health Care Really Meant

The final Republican bill would have repealed the employer and individual mandates under Obamacare, causing premiums to rise 20% between 2018 and 2026 and leaving 43 million more people without insurance in 2026, according to an estimate released Thursday from the Congressional Budget Office.

McCain had objected to the process, arguing that hearings should have been held on the bill and Democrats given more say. Collins was consistently opposed to the bill, and adamantly against any provision that prohibited Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood, which the final bill did.

Murkowski had also repeatedly voiced objections about the process, and had repeatedly stressed her opposition to the Planned Parenthood provision. Murkowski and Collins, both of whom were left out of McConnell's working group to draft the bill, were the only two Republican Senators to vote against proceeding to debate earlier in the week.

Murkowski's decision to vote against the bill came after Trump criticized her opposition to proceed with debate on Twitter, and after the Trump Administration's Interior Secretary reportedly threatened funding for Alaska.

McCain seemed to relish his return to maverick and breaking with his party. He kept the decision close to the chest until he cast it, telling reporters who asked as he headed to the chamber after the latest bill had been revealed to "watch the show."

But as Senators continued to give remarks on the floor, reporters noticed something: Schumer had smiled after he spoke with the Arizona Senator. And after Schumer gave an impassioned plea about the need for the chamber to do away and start over on reforms in a bipartisan fashion, McCain applauded—the only Republican Senator to do so.

As the Senate voted on a motion to send the bill back to the committee—which failed, as expected—McCain huddled with various Senators.

Then, after everyone had voted on the motion, everything stalled. The vote began at 12:21 AM. Every Senator had finished voting within the half hour, but instead of turning to the so-called "skinny repeal" bill, leaders held the vote open. Attention turned to McCain as party leadership presumably tried to woo him.

Pence huddled alone with McCain. McCain, Collins, Murkowski and Jeff Flake were talking among themselves. Something was awry in McConnell's plan.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill was the first in the chamber to break the silence and give some indication what was going on.

"There is now a glimmer of hope that we stop this and hopefully start over in a bipartisan way to stabilize ins markets and bring down costs," the Missouri Senator wrote on Twitter at 1:07 A.M.

At 1:25 A.M. the chamber began voting on McConnell's bill. Fifteen minutes later the vote had closed.

"This is clearly a disappointing moment," said McConnell immediately afterwards. "I regret that our efforts were simply not enough this time."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME