U.S.
Search
Sign In
JapanJapan's Defense Chief Quits Over an Alleged Cover-Up of Military Documents
Tomomi Inada
CongressHere's What That Vote on Single-Payer Health Care Really Meant
US-PEOPLE-SUMMIT-SANDERS-politics-progressives-gathering-demonst
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareMitch McConnell Reveals the Senate's 'Skinny' Obamacare Repeal Bill
Congress Health Overhaul
Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views
An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Raymond Boyd—Getty Images
Indiana

Indianapolis Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to a Car Crash

Associated Press
Jul 27, 2017

(INDIANAPOLIS) — A police officer died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Aaron Allen of the Southport Police Department was responding to a call about a crash with people trapped inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon when he was shot, Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told reporters at a news conference. Allen died at Eskenazi Hospital, Adams said.

"Shots were fired by one of the vehicle's occupants, striking the Southport lieutenant," Adams said.

Two other officers at the scene, including one who was off-duty at the time, returned fire, striking a person inside the vehicle, Adams said. That person and a second person injured in the crash were hospitalized and in custody with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release their names or discuss a motive for the shooting.

Allen was a six-year veteran of the Southport department and had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn said.

"Lieutenant Allen was a hard worker, and today was no different. He responded to a crash with urgency to preserve life. Tragically, his was lost," Vaughn said at the news conference.

Neighborhood resident Bryan McGary told WXIN-TV the shooting was unusual for the area.

"It's just hard to believe that this would happen here. I mean I've lived here since 1976 and we really haven't had much. . We do have a lot of policemen in our area that live here so it's just one of those things," McGary said.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME