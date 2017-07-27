Newsfeed
relationships

Tinder Paid for a Woman's Flight After She Missed It Because Her Date Was Too Good

Cady Lang
5:48 PM ET

If lurid tales of online dating have left you cynical, attend the tale of this Tinder user who not only used the dating app to great success, but even got a $400 reimbursement from the company after she missed a flight thanks to a good date with someone from the app.

Erin Kim first documented the saga in a recent "thank you" blog post on Medium, where she detailed how she the dating app "made a lot of magic" in her life especially while she was traveling, thanking them for "the good — the humanity — it has in fact introduced into my life." One anecdote that Kim shared was of a romantic night that she spent with a connection in Rome, Italy, where she chose to skip a scheduled flight to have an extra day with her date, a choice that ended up costing her $400.

A month after Kim had written her blog post, Tinder wrote a response and offered to reimburse her for the missed flight. And, as Kim documented on her Twitter account, the dating app company made good on their offer, sending her the exact cost of the flight.

Looks like there's more than one reason to swipe right on Tinder.

