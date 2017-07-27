Politics
Search
Sign In
politicsJustin Trudeau Discusses Channeling the Fake President From The West Wing
Prime Minister Trudeau At NGA 2017
White HousePresident Trump Goes to War With His Staff
anthony-scaramucci-reince-priebus-staff-war
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseCan You Spell Better Than the Trump White House?
US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks to Air Force One prior to departure from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 25, 2017, en route to Ohio for a campaign rally.
Jeff Sessions Is Sworn In As U.S. Attorney General
Jeff Sessions, U.S. attorney general, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens after Sessions was sworn in by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.   Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House

Jeff Sessions Says Trump's Attacks Have Been 'Kind of Hurtful'

Alana Abramson
4:32 PM ET

President Donald Trump's embattled Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said Thursday that Trump's public and persistent criticism of him in recent days has been painful, but that he still has confidence in his boss as a leader.

"It’s kind of hurtful but the President of the United States is a strong leader," Sessions during an interview on Fox News while traveling in El Salvador, where he was on an official visit to discuss immigration, drugs, gang violence and human trafficking." He is determined to move this country in the direction that he believes it needs to go to make it great again. And he has had a lot of criticism and he’s steadfast determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our job and that’s what I intend to do.”

Sessions also conceded in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday that it has not been the “best week,” for his relationship with the President, but said the two have “harmony of values and beliefs.”

Trump derided Sessions last week in an interview with the The New York Times, saying it was "unfair" Sessions had recused himself from overseeing the Justice Department investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump associates colluded with Russian officials. Trump said he would have picked someone else for Attorney General had he known that would happen. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March after reports emerged that he had failed to disclose his own encounters with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, a recusal that helped set in motion a chain of events that eventually led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the probe.

Sessions was one of Trump's earliest supporters during the campaign and the first from the Senate to back his candidacy. Since the interview with the Times, Trump has ratcheted up his criticism of Sessions, tweeting earlier this week that Sessions is "beleaguered" and questioning why he has not investigated Hillary Clinton.

"Time will tell," Trump said earlier this week when asked if he would fire Sessions. "I told you before I'm very disappointed with the Attorney General, but we will see what happens."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME