Television

Jon Snow Wants Brienne and Tormund to Be Together on Game of Thrones As Much As You

Kara Warner / People
3:05 PM ET

If there’s one bright spot fans have become attached to in the midst of the drama, power struggles and bloody battles on Game of Thrones, it’s the overt flirtation by Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

Christie argues that while she also finds Tormund’s lusty fascination very entertaining, Lady Brienne has shown no signs of wanting to reciprocate his romantic feelings.

“It’s been really overwhelming actually,” Christie tells PEOPLE of the fan reaction to the characters’ one-sided flirtation. “People say to me a lot — total strangers — they want that to happen. But as far as I’m aware, has Brienne displayed anything that says, ‘I’m engaged with this. I want this to happen?’ But I am personally enjoying watching it and I am very much enjoying playing it because Kristopher is a hilarious person and no one has ever made me laugh so much at work.”

“Really?” interjects costar Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 47, whose Jaime Lannister is a frequent scene partner for Christie’s character. “No one?”

“No.” Christie deadpans, before the two share a giggle.

Adds Coster-Waldau: “I think when you say you haven’t shown anything … I think you’re egging him on, but that’s maybe just me reading into it.”

“You’re entitled to think what you like,” quips Christie, 38.

“I know!” he says.

Meanwhile, it seems their costar Kit Harington agrees with Coster-Waldau and understands why so many fans and fellow cast members are rooting for the “showmance” to happen.

“You don’t expect Tormund to ever find love in Thrones,” says the Jon Snow actor, 30. “And then of course Brienne comes along and she’s the perfect person and he makes all the wrong overtures toward her. I think there’s times that are right for comedy in this series and that’s one of them. You might find a little bit of lightheartedness in that relationship between those two.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.

This article originally appeared on People.com

