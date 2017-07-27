Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MilitaryCandis Cayne: Donald Trump's Ban on Transgender Soldiers Shows His Lack of Courage
President Trump Holds Rally In Youngstown, Ohio
Military4 Dangerous Myths About the Transgender Military Ban
Transgender Military Service Ban
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseJeff Sessions Says Trump's Attacks Have Been 'Kind of Hurtful'
Jeff Sessions Is Sworn In As U.S. Attorney General
politics

Justin Trudeau Discusses Channeling the Fake President From The West Wing

Cady Lang
4:31 PM ET

If you find yourself still watching season after season of The West Wing, longingly looking at the leadership and acumen of President Josiah Bartlet, know that you're in powerful company because even Canadian Prime Minister and internationally acknowledged feminist heartthrob Justin Trudeau has also drawn inspiration from the fictional President Bartlet.

In an interview on The West Wing Weekly podcast, Trudeau revealed that the popular television series is extremely relatable to him, especially when it comes to the struggles of leading a country and the day-to-day challenges of being a political figure. In fact, Trudeau even shared that he used a 2002 episode of President Bartlet in a debate (where, true West Wing devotees might remember, he eviscerates his opponent for giving "10 word" answers without context) to prepare for his own political debates.

"I watched it on YouTube to try to bone up for my own debates," Trudeau said, adding that in his own career, "there are little moments where I get to channel my inner Bartlet."

He also shared that he liked how politics were shaped around "ideals and values and principles" on the show, although he also wished that leading a country was as easy as Bartlet made it seem.

"We were all in a certain sense colored by having watched West Wing while we were thinking about how we wanted to have an impact on the world in our lives," he said.

Listen to the full interview below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME