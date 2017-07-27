Katy Perry Will Host the 2017 MTV VMAs

Swish swish, bish — Katy Perry is going to host the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The singer shared her big news on Twitter Thursday. “Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact!” she wrote of her promo, which finds her floating in space and putting a spin on the iconic Moonman statuette.

Perry, 32, might not have much time to rub shoulders with her pop peers in the audience: With five nominations apiece , she and The Weeknd are tied for second place. Coming in hot at No. 1 is Kendrick Lamar, who scored eight nominations. All three superstars are in the running for Artist of the Year, an addition to the long-running celebration of the year’s best music videos. Another change: For the first time since the inaugural VMAs in 1984, the show won’t have gender-specific awards.

The news means Perry is joining the ranks of fellow chart toppers who have hosted the fête, including Miley Cyrus (2015), Jack Black (2006), Diddy (2005), Eddie Murphy (1985), and Bette Midler (1984). It also marks a return to form for the show, which went without a host in 2016.

Perry’s hosting gig is just another milestone in what has been an eventful year. In addition to earning her third No. 1 debut with Witness , her fourth major label album, the singer split with boyfriend Orlando Bloom and attempted to end her feud with former pal Taylor Swift , of whom Perry recently said, “I love her.” Currently on a break from the spotlight following her massively successful 1989 era, Swift still managed to secure a Best Collaboration nomination via her duet with ZAYN , “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker).”

The 2017 VMAs will air live from Los Angeles Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

This article originally appeared on EW.com