Theater

Here's Who's Playing the Plastics in The Mean Girls Musical

Marc Snetiker / Entertainment Weekly
3:12 PM ET

They’re teen royalty, soon to be stage royalty.

Casting has been announced for the forthcoming world premiere musical adaptation of Mean Girls, which will debut at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. on Oct. 31. Tina Fey has written the book for the Broadway-bound musical, which will feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde).

Erika Henningsen will lead the cast as Cady Heron, a home-schooled teenager entering high school for the first time, where she contends with three queen bees known as the Plastics: Regina George (Taylor Louderman), Gretchen Wieners (Ashley Park), and Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell).

The cast also includes Cady’s best friends — Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis and Grey Henson as Damian — as well as Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

All four principal women are Broadway veterans: Henningsen recently starred in Les Miserables (and served as the youngest Fantine in Broadway history); Louderman, who is currently starring in Kinky Boots, is also known for Bring It On The Musical and NBC’s Peter Pan Live!; Park stole the show in last season’s Sunday in the Park with George and the recent revival of The King and I; Rockwell is an alumna of Bring It On, Rock of Ages, Legally Blonde, and Hair.

The ensemble will feature Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson will produce; Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. Following the end of the production’s limited engagement on December 3, Mean Girls is aiming for a Broadway run.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

