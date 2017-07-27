Steph Curry wasn't shy about letting a fan in South Korea know how the back-to-back MVP really felt about the fan wearing a pair of Nike LeBron sneakers.

The Golden State Warriors player is currently on an Asian tour with his shoe sponsor Under Armour , where he gives basketball clinics to fans. At one such clinic on Thursday, a fan dressed in one of Curry's trademark Warriors jersey and shorts, hit a half-court three-pointer and to celebrate, emulated Curry's victory rituals, including the babyfaced assassin's high kick that became a meme during the 2017 NBA Finals .

While Curry was on deck to celebrate his fan's amazing feat, he was quick to notice that the fan was sporting a pair of Nike LeBron Soldier 10 shoes. Upon seeing them, Curry promptly ripped off the Nike shoes, threw them to the side, and immediately gifted him a pair of his own Under Armour shoes, the Curry 3Zero, which he later signed as well.

Curry later took to his Twitter to share a video of the entire episode, captioning the post, "When you've got the range, you gotta have the right kicks."