U.S.
Search
Sign In
MarijuanaHow Jeff Sessions Could Crack Down on Legal Marijuana (And Why He Might Not)
AG Jeff Sessions Announces Int'l Cybercrime Enforcement Action At Justice
TelevisonAll the Rick and Morty Easter Eggs You Missed in Seasons One and Two
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareHow Repealing Obamacare Would Harm Chronically Ill Children
Patient in Hospital bed with IV in arm
Approaching The Lincoln Tunnel And New York City From The New Jersey Turnpike
WEEHAWKEN, NEW JERSEY - November 10, 2014 near the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) Robert Nickelsberg—Getty Images
Crime

Driver Who Skipped Toll Already Owes Nearly $88,000

Associated Press
12:26 PM ET

(FORT LEE, N.J.) — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of evading nearly $88,000 in tolls and fees.

A Port Authority of New Jersey and New York officer pulled over 60-year-old Anthony Cotugno, of Newark, after they say he drove through an E-ZPass lane on the George Washington Bridge without paying a toll on Wednesday.

Police say a records check showed he owes more than $40,700 in tolls and fees at Port Authority crossings and an additional $47,000 in unpaid tolls and fees on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Cotugno is charged with theft of service, toll evasion and a traffic violation. No telephone number was available to seek comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME