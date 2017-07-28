U.S.
Search
Sign In
Civil RightsThe Forgotten March That Started the National Civil Rights Movement Took Place 100 Years Ago
photographyCelebrate Friendship With LIFE's Most Memorable Pictures of Pals
Archery providing entertainment for a group of friends at a teenage party, 1956.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesReview: Detroit Is an Important but Flawed Look at American History
A film still from the film "Detroit"
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks,, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2017.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks,, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2017. Cliff Owen—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Skinny Repeal, Nawaz Sharif and Wine Health Benefits

Melissa Chan
8:51 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Senate fails to pass 'skinny repeal' of Obamacare

The Senate has failed to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. The so-called “skinny repeal” failed 51-49. Sen. John McCain was among those who voted against the measure.

Pakistan removes prime minister Nawaz Sharif from office

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from office in a corruption case connected to last year’s Panama Papers leak. The country’s top court removed Sharif from his role after the leak appeared to link his children to offshore companies. The family has denied any wrongdoing.

Drinking wine is linked to a lower risk of diabetes

Related

State Fair Ride Malfunction
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Health Care, Transgender Military Ban and Ohio State Fair Accident
the morning brief
The Morning Brief: Health Care, Transgender Military Ban and Ohio State Fair Accident

Drinking wine three to four days a week may help protect against type 2 diabetes, a new study suggests. Type 2, the most common type of diabetes, causes the body to not make or use insulin well and occurs most often in middle-aged and older people, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Also:

A commuter train accident in Barcelona has injured about 50 people.

An Indianapolis police officer was fatally shot while responding to a car crash.

Anthony Scaramucci used graphic language to slam top aides to President Donald Trump in a new interview.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly surpassed Bill Gates to become the world's richest person before falling back to the second slot.

Today's Google Doodle commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Silent Parade.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME