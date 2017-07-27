The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Modern Work Turned Us Into Passionate Quitters

1. The modern working world has turned us all into passionate quitters.

By Ilana Gershon in Aeon

2. How texting can protect babies from sudden death.

By Josh Barney at the University of Virginia

3. Concentrating on mistakes helps boost learning.

By Claudia Wallis in the Hechinger Report

4. What if an eye test could help diagnose autism?

By the University of Rochester Medical Center

5. Africa doesn’t need better farmers. It needs better farm policy.

By William Burke in Food Tank

