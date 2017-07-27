Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Modern Work Turned Us Into Passionate Quitters

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The modern working world has turned us all into passionate quitters.

By Ilana Gershon in Aeon

2. How texting can protect babies from sudden death.

By Josh Barney at the University of Virginia

3. Concentrating on mistakes helps boost learning.

By Claudia Wallis in the Hechinger Report

4. What if an eye test could help diagnose autism?

By the University of Rochester Medical Center

5. Africa doesn’t need better farmers. It needs better farm policy.

By William Burke in Food Tank



Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
