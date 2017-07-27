The Internet Can't Stop Roasting This Kid's Letter to President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Mark Wilson—Getty Images

New White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a supportive letter from a nine-year old boy to President Donald Trump this week that has lit up the Internet.

In the handwritten note Huckabee read during her press briefing on Wednesday, a boy named Dylan told Trump he was his favorite president, the theme of his latest birthday bash, and also questioned why his critics seemed not to like him.

The young supporter standing by Trump — “Pickle" to his friends — also had other questions, including how how huge the White House is and Trump's net worth. “Dylan, I’m not sure, but I know it’s a lot,” Sanders said in response.

Sanders let everyone know this may not be the last time she reads a letter from a child at the podium during a press briefing, saying the point is “to remind us a little bit more often about some of the forgotten men, women and children that we’re here to serve.”

As soon as Huckabee shared the letter on Twitter, the Internet immediately got down to the business of roasting it with takes that criticized the publicity move, took stabs at the President using the note — and some that found the note endearing.

Dylan aka Pickle thank you for your letter and hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/XZlJARZ9cs - Sarah Huckabee (@SarahHuckabee) July 26, 2017

One patriot demanded more Angela Lansbury.

My son's letter is just as important as Dylan's pic.twitter.com/PhuqTVb08g - Slade Sohmer (@Slade) July 26, 2017

Of course there were jokes about the writing.

9yr old Dylan's letter to trump is a cool look at the education future under #BetsyDeVos because everyone's handwriting will look like that. - Jeff Bailey (@JeffBailey_) July 26, 2017

.@SarahHuckabee Thanks for sharing Dylan's letter. Apparently #MAGA is working when a 9 yr old has a better command of English than POTUS! - AlanG (@A_l_a_n__G) July 26, 2017

I would not be surprised at all if it turns out that Dylan’s letter was written by Trump himself. The level of writing would fit… - Mike (@koks) July 27, 2017

And further examination.

Lol @ anyone dumb enough to fall for the pathetic PR stunt of Dylan's letter to Trump



Now if you excuse me I'm off to pre-order Bana's book - Ayatollah Cumonme (@Phonycian) July 26, 2017

Everyone in my office examining Dylan's letter right now. pic.twitter.com/s04DfAuCQI - Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) July 26, 2017

FWIW, I had a job one summer where I read thousands of handwritten essays by fourth graders and think Dylan's letter is genuine. - Josh Epstein (@WombatRock) July 26, 2017

Some tweets were more pointed.

I'm glad they read Dylan's letter and not one of those boring 9-year-olds begging Trump not to take away their health care. Snoozeville. - Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) July 26, 2017

People had stationery theories.

Perhaps Dylan's parent(s) provided one? I just don't think it's this crazy concept. I wrote a fan letter to Brett Favre as a kid - Bill Bixby (@Pawlusi1) July 27, 2017

I am still waiting for someone to explain to me why Dylan's letter isn't folded for an envelope. - Michael (@mikel1814) July 27, 2017

One person wanted to know about the letter's real estate in the White House kitchen.

Think Trump clamped Dylan's letter on his refrigerator? - PL (@palkls) July 27, 2017

Another wanted part two.

I hope *somehow* Trump loses Dylan's support. I need that follow-up letter. - Chris Baugh (@chris_baugh_) July 26, 2017

There were follow-up questions.

In showcasing #dylan's letter at a News Press Briefing, requires ANSWERING his question-HOW MUCH DOES #TRUMP MAKE? ALL of his investments! - Karen T (@imaginarymou) July 26, 2017