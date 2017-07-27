Newsfeed
President Trump Speaks To The American Legion Boys Nation And American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Mark Wilson—Getty Images
politics

The Internet Can't Stop Roasting This Kid's Letter to President Trump

Ashley Hoffman
11:00 AM ET

New White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a supportive letter from a nine-year old boy to President Donald Trump this week that has lit up the Internet.

In the handwritten note Huckabee read during her press briefing on Wednesday, a boy named Dylan told Trump he was his favorite president, the theme of his latest birthday bash, and also questioned why his critics seemed not to like him.

The young supporter standing by Trump — “Pickle" to his friends — also had other questions, including how how huge the White House is and Trump's net worth. “Dylan, I’m not sure, but I know it’s a lot,” Sanders said in response.

Sanders let everyone know this may not be the last time she reads a letter from a child at the podium during a press briefing, saying the point is “to remind us a little bit more often about some of the forgotten men, women and children that we’re here to serve.”

As soon as Huckabee shared the letter on Twitter, the Internet immediately got down to the business of roasting it with takes that criticized the publicity move, took stabs at the President using the note — and some that found the note endearing.

One patriot demanded more Angela Lansbury.

Of course there were jokes about the writing.

And further examination.

Some tweets were more pointed.

People had stationery theories.

One person wanted to know about the letter's real estate in the White House kitchen.

Another wanted part two.

There were follow-up questions.

Follow TIME