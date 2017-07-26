medicineAngelina Jolie Was Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy—Here’s What You Need to Know About It
Donald TrumpRead an Interview With President Trump on U.S. Captives Abroad
Laurie Holt’s son Joshua has been imprisoned without due process in Venezuela for more than a year
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci: Tweet Was Not a Threat Against Reince Priebus
President Donald Trump
Game-of-Thrones-queens-justice-sansa-little-finger
HBO
entertainment

Here's How Long You Have to Wait for the Game of Thrones Spin-Off

Natalie Abrams / Entertainment Weekly
9:53 AM ET

Game of Thrones fans may have to wait quite a while for the spin-offs.

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Wednesday, HBO chief Casey Bloys told reporters that the network would not want to draw attention away from the final two seasons of Game of Thrones and therefore wouldn’t launch any of the spin-offs until at least a year after the final season.

“The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones,” Bloys said. “I don’t want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that. That season will happen and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don’t want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It’s best to separate it and that’s what we’ll do.”

EW.com: Hear the latest from EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly podcast

As announced in May, HBO is developing four different prequel spin-offs, with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin attached to all of them in some capacity. (Read more here.) Bloys confirmed at TCA that none of the projects would feature current characters from the hit fantasy drama.

Game of Thrones is currently in its seventh season, with the eighth and final season set to consist of six episodes. But Bloys declined to confirm whether season 8 will definitely air in 2018, explaining that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still working out production for the final season.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME