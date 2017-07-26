Here's How Long You Have to Wait for the Game of Thrones Spin-Off

Game of Thrones fans may have to wait quite a while for the spin-offs.

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Wednesday, HBO chief Casey Bloys told reporters that the network would not want to draw attention away from the final two seasons of Game of Thrones and therefore wouldn’t launch any of the spin-offs until at least a year after the final season.

“The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones ,” Bloys said . “I don’t want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that. That season will happen and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don’t want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It’s best to separate it and that’s what we’ll do.”

As announced in May, HBO is developing four different prequel spin-offs , with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin attached to all of them in some capacity. (Read more here .) Bloys confirmed at TCA that none of the projects would feature current characters from the hit fantasy drama.

Game of Thrones is currently in its seventh season, with the eighth and final season set to consist of six episodes. But Bloys declined to confirm whether season 8 will definitely air in 2018, explaining that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still working out production for the final season.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

This article originally appeared on EW.com