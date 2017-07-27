Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump Is Bringing the U.S. Back to 'Its Roots of Disruption'

Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

The White House's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci likened the United States to a "disruptive startup," explaining that the country is intent on paving its own path.

"This nation is a disruptive start-up," Scaramucci told the BBC's Newsnight on Wednesday, CNBC reports . "It was a group of rich guys that got together and said, you know what, we're going to break away from the other country and start our own country," Scaramucci said, referring to the American Revolution.

The communications director went on to say that President Donald Trump is "bringing it back to its roots of disruption," adding that, "we're going to disrupt and half the political system to take care of the American people."